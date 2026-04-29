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Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court building on April 27, 2026.
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Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court building on April 27, 2026. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That Drawing Congressional Districts Based on Race is Unconstitutional

 By Johnathan Jones  April 29, 2026 at 8:32am
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The Supreme Court issued a major redistricting ruling on Wednesday morning.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down Louisiana’s new congressional map.

The majority found the map amounted to what it called unconstitutional “racial gerrymandering.”

The majority opinion was written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

Alito wrote, “Another problem stemmed from the long-unresolved question whether compliance with the Voting Rights Act provides a compelling reason that may justify the intentional use of race in drawing legislative districts.”

The ruling was widely celebrated by conservatives:

Justice Clarence Thomas separately stated, “Today’s decision should largely put an end to this ‘disastrous misadventure’ in voting-rights jurisprudence.”

The ruling comes a week after Virginia Democrats successfully passed an initiative to disenfranchise 45 percent of voters with a 10-1 congressional map that favored their party.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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