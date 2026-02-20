Share
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules 6-3 Against Trump Tariffs

 By Johnathan Jones  February 20, 2026 at 8:36am
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday against President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, striking down a central part of his economic agenda.

The case focused on tariffs Trump imposed under a 1977 emergency powers law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Trump used that law to impose reciprocal tariffs on most countries beginning last year.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that the IEEPA “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.”

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch sided with Roberts and the court’s three liberals.

Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, the Associated Press reported.

Trump declared the trade deficit an emergency before taking office and used the IEEPA to level the global trade playing field.

The president had not responded to the ruling as of the time of publication.

Truth and Accuracy

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules 6-3 Against Trump Tariffs
Conversation