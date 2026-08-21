Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks and points at the construction site of his newly proposed White House ballroom at the White House in Washington on May 19, 2026.
Breaking
President Donald Trump speaks and points at the construction site of his newly proposed White House ballroom at the White House in Washington on May 19, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: Supreme Court Sides with Trump on White House Ball Room Construction

 By Randy DeSoto  August 21, 2026 at 12:09pm
Share

Chief Justice John Roberts ruled on Friday that the building of the White House ballroom can go forward.

Roberts’ directive read, in part, “it is ordered that the preliminary injunction entered on April 16, 2026, by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia…is hereby stayed pending further order of the Chief Justice or of the [Supreme] Court.”

Earlier this month, a three-judge D.C. Court of Appeals panel upheld a lower court ruling blocking President Donald Trump from going forward with constructing the ballroom.

Last fall, Trump directed the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the east side of the White House with $400 million in private donations. Underneath it, a new bunker is also being constructed by the Department of War with enhanced security measures.

Do you support Trump’s White House Ballroom project?

In a 2-1 ruling, Judges Patricia Millett, an Obama appointee, and Bradley Garcia, a Biden appointee, wrote in their majority opinion, “Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help.”

“This holding has nothing at all to do with whether the proposed ballroom is desirable, or not, as a matter of policy. This ruling does not even necessarily mean that the Defendants may not ultimately construct the ballroom,” the judges continued.

“What it does mean is that the Defendants may not do so during the district court’s expeditious litigation without securing Congress’s authorization, as the Constitution and laws require,” Millett and Garcia said.

However, Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, held a different view in her dissent. She first contended that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed the suit, had no standing to bring it, and that the federal district court had no authority to issue a preliminary injunction in the spring stopping its construction.

Related:
Watch: Scott Bessent Announces Details of 'Unprecedented Campaign' Against 'Iran and Its Enablers'

“This was a blatant abuse of discretion. To begin with, the district court had no jurisdiction because the Trust has no standing to stop construction at the White House. The ballroom is also likely within the President’s authority to make improvements to the Executive Residence at the White House,” Rao wrote.

Trump responded to Roberts’ favorable ruling with a post on Truth Social.

Both the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the 12-member National Capital Planning Commission have approved the ballroom plans.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Scott Bessent Announces Details of 'Unprecedented Campaign' Against 'Iran and Its Enablers'
Washington Post Ordered to Re-Hire Columnist Who Made 'Beyond the Pale' Comments on Day of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Caitlin Clark Has Career Game as Transgender Controversy Erupts On-Court
New Reagan Movie Hits Theaters, Earns Big Thumbs Up from Audiences
Turning Point USA to Return to the Scene of Charlie Kirk's Assassination on Anniversary
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation