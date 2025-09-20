Breaking: Suspect Accused of Shooting Up ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Suspension Appears to Be Anti-Trump Leftist

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, the man suspected of shooting at an ABC affiliate studio in California on Friday, is reportedly an anti-Trump leftist.

In Sacramento, days after ABC suspended comedian Jimmy Kimmel, Hernandez-Santana reportedly shot up an affiliate news station, according to Variety.

Although the building was occupied, nobody was injured.

The alleged shooter, 64, was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.

Police are still investigating the motive.

An X user with the same as the suspected shooter, however, often posted anti-Trump rhetoric, Variety reported.

“The authoritarian oligarchy is now complete,” one July post read.

“CBS+ caving, big law firms in DC, the subservients FBI and AG, university presidents stepping down, fan boys SCOTUS, public radio, ICE goons. We are going to have to ‘fight like hell’. Rules don’t apply if election was stolen. FIGHT!” another post read.

“Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most?? Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader,” a Thursday post read, one day before the shooting.

ABC television station struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting, police sayhttps://t.co/9vdd4ZR2UR pic.twitter.com/BXsIv4HPgP — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) September 20, 2025

A day before the attack, protesters gathered outside the same ABC10 news station to complain about Kimmel’s cancelation on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host had made some distasteful remarks about the late Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

At the crime scene in Sacramento, police found at least three bullet holes in the ABC studio window, according to CBS News.

Thanks to the prompt and diligent work of our responding officers and investigators, the suspect vehicle was identified, leading officers to a residence in the 5400 block of Carlson Drive. The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandezsantana of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of… https://t.co/49OSEEM95k — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 20, 2025

Police said it was a drive-by shooting.

Hernandez-Santana is currently being held on a $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

