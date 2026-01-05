Breaking: Suspect Arrested After JD Vance's House Comes Under Attack

A man was arrested overnight after targeting the Cincinnati home of Vice President J.D. Vance, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, authorities said Monday morning.

The spokesperson told NBC News that an adult male was detained by Secret Service personnel and later turned over to local police.

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” the agency said.

The suspect is accused of causing property damage to a personal residence associated with the vice president.

The damage included broken windows on the exterior of the home, according to the statement.

No additional information about the suspect has been released.

Vance’s press secretary said the vice president and his family were in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, according to NBC.

The attack comes amid an ongoing wave of violence nationwide that has targeted prominent conservatives.

It also follows the arrest of now-former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who was taken into custody during a daring Saturday morning raid by the military.

The arrest has angered many on the left.

It was not clear as of early Monday if the attack on Vance’s home was connected to Maduro’s arrest.

