Breaking: Suspected Gunman Barricades Location After Being Cornered by Authorities, Multiple Hostages Taken

A shelter-in-place order in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pennsylvania, has been lifted, as the armed suspect police had been seeking in connection with three fatal shooting there Saturday morning was located in Trenton, New Jersey.

The suspect, 26-year-old Andre Gordon, had “barricaded himself with hostages,” CNN reported shortly before 2:00 p.m. Jeff Winter, writing for CNN, did not explain where or in what structure Gordon had “barricaded himself.”

Another report from the outlet, however, stated that Gordon was barricaded “inside a residence” and was holding multiple hostages.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said during a news conference that Gordon was believed to have unspecified “family ties” to the residence where he was holed up.

Almost at the same time, the Trenton police said the hostages had been freed and were uninjured.

“The suspect is believed to be in a house on Phillips Ave in Trenton,” Trenton Police Detective Lt. Lisette Rios told CNN. “The residents have been successfully evacuated with no injuries.

“At this time FBI resources are on standby while the ATF, NJSP, Mercer County Rapid Response Team and Mercer County Homicide Task Force are also on scene with the Trenton Police Department,” Rios added.

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney told reporters that Gordon had used an “AR-15 style assault rifle” in the commission of his alleged crimes,” CNN noted, adding that authorities would “investigate every aspect of how he came into possession of these weapons” when asked if he had acquired the rifle legally.

Previous reports indicated that Gordon was homeless, however, making legal possession of a firearm unlikely.

Residents of Falls Township were advised to shelter in place after three fatal shootings Saturday morning after Gordon fatally shot two people at home on Viewpoint Lane just before 9 a.m. and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, WTXF reported, citing the allegations of local police.

Minutes later, the Gordon fatally shot a third individual on Edgewood Lane and again fled that scene, police told the outlet.

Shortly thereafter, Gordon allegedly “carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville” at about 9:15, according to WTXF.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured, according to WVPI-TV.

WVPI said earlier Saturday that Gordon had used a so-called “assault rifle” in the commission of his crimes, and that police said he might be in possession of “additional weapons.”

The stolen Honda, however, was located shortly before 12:00 p.m. in Trenton, New Jersey, prompting the deployment of SWAT teams to the area, according to WTFX. The vehicle was unoccupied when police found it.

Gordon was believed to be homeless, but had unspecified “ties” to Trenton, WTXF reported.

The outlet said that the shelter-in-place order led to the cancellation of the Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well as the temporary closure of several local businesses.

“[L]ocal authorities had requested additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police,” according to the report.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a post to X that he had directed the Pennsylvania State Police to “coordinate” with local police and “provide whatever support is needed on the ground.”

“Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice,” WVPI reported. “The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.”

Gordon had fathered two children with one of the people he fatally shot earlier Saturday morning, according to CNN.

