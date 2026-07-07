BREAKING: Suspected Illegal Dead After Trying to Run Over ICE Agent Who Has Excellent Aim

A suspected illegal immigrant who tried to run down an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Houston on Tuesday morning was shot dead by the agent.

ICE said the incident took place at about 6:50 a.m. Central Time, when ICE agents tried to stop a vehicle “as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien,” according to KRIV-TV in Houston.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who was allegedly in the U.S. illegally, was not cooperative, according to ICE.

“From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense,” ICE said in a statement, according to KRIV.

#BREAKING: An illegal migrant from Mexico was shot and killed in Houston by an ICE officer following a confrontation. According to ICE, officers were trying to pull him over when he evaded arrest, rammed the ICE vehicle, and tried to run over the ICE officer. As a result, ICE… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 7, 2026

The ICE statement said the FBI is leading an investigation into the shooting..

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“This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available,” the statement noted.

The Houston Fire Department said Araujo was shot in the right side and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital while first responders conducted CPR, according to KPRC-TV.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects were detained in the incident.

This morning in Houston Texas, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo (a Mexican illegal alien), was pulled over but refused commands then tried to ram an ICE vehicle and run over an agent with his car. Officers responded and the little POS is no longer with us Anyone have any sympathy? pic.twitter.com/xesFM9Mwkm — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 7, 2026



ICE agents have been the target of vehicle attacks before. According to The Associated Press, ICE agents operate under a policy that allows them to fire at a vehicle if they perceive the driver “poses an imminent threat of death or serious injury.”

The most headline-generating case recently was the shooting death of anti-ICE protester Renee Good in Minneapolis in January.

However, that situtation is far from the only time ICE agents have been in danger from drivers.

More recently, for instance, on July 1, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, an ICE agent opened fire in self-defense, according to Fox News.

ICE was trying to take Clemente Lara-Hernandez, a Mexican national, into custody.

In that incident, Lara-Hernandez Ran into an officer and drove off the wrong way down a one-way street before crashing into a vehicle.

Lara-Hernandez fled, apparently uninjured.

“Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst,” an ICE statement said at the time.

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