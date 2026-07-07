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BREAKING: Suspected Illegal Dead After Trying to Run Over ICE Agent Who Has Excellent Aim

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2026 at 3:36pm
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A suspected illegal immigrant who tried to run down an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Houston on Tuesday morning was shot dead by the agent.

ICE said the incident took place at about 6:50 a.m. Central Time, when ICE agents tried to stop a vehicle “as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien,” according to KRIV-TV in Houston.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who was allegedly in the U.S. illegally, was not cooperative, according to ICE.

“From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense,” ICE said in a statement, according to KRIV.

The ICE statement said the FBI is leading an investigation into the shooting..

Do you support current ICE policy which allows officers to fire on vehicles if they are being weaponized against them in a potentially deadly manner?

“This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available,” the statement noted.

The Houston Fire Department said Araujo was shot in the right side and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital while first responders conducted CPR, according to KPRC-TV.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects were detained in the incident.

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ICE agents have been the target of vehicle attacks before. According to The Associated Press, ICE agents operate under a policy that allows them to fire at a vehicle if they perceive the driver “poses an imminent threat of death or serious injury.”

The most headline-generating case recently was the shooting death of anti-ICE protester Renee Good in Minneapolis in January.

However, that situtation is far from the only time ICE agents have been in danger from drivers.

More recently, for instance, on July 1, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, an ICE agent opened fire in self-defense, according to Fox News.

ICE was trying to take Clemente Lara-Hernandez, a Mexican national, into custody.

In that incident, Lara-Hernandez Ran into an officer and drove off the wrong way down a one-way street before crashing into a vehicle.

Lara-Hernandez fled, apparently uninjured.

“Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst,” an ICE statement said at the time.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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