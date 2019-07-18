SECTIONS
Military US News World News
Print

Breaking: Tensions on the Rise as Trump Announces US Navy Shot Down Iranian Drone

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 18, 2019 at 1:10pm
Print

President Donald Trump said at the White House on Thursday that the United States Navy had shot down an Iranian drone that was flying over the Strait of Hormuz.

The drone came within 1,000 yards of the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, Trump said.

Moreover, it did not obey “multiple calls to stand down,” the president added, according to CNN, “and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone,” Trump said, per CNBC.

As a result, the drone “was immediately destroyed.”

Trump decried Iran’s actions in international waters against ships belonging to other nations.

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” Trump said.

“The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interest and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce,” he added.

The U.S., Trump said, “reserves [the] right to defend our personnel, facilities, condemn iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

Moreover, other nations should “protect their ships as they go through the straight and work with us in the future,” he added.

RELATED: House Dems Demand Increased Security, Claim ‘Send Her Back’ Chant Represents ‘Ongoing Threat’

The Pentagon confirmed the incident in a statement to CNBC.

“At approximately 10 a.m. local time, the amphibious ship USS Boxer was in international waters conducting a planned inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz,” the Pentagon said.

“A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached Boxer and closed within a threatening range. The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew,” the statement added.

As The Hill noted, this incident comes roughly a month after Iran shot down a U.S. drone, which it claimed had flown over its airspace.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking: Tensions on the Rise as Trump Announces US Navy Shot Down Iranian Drone
Trump Shares Touching Moment with Special Olympics Athlete Whose Parents Died
Breaking: Trump Flips the Script on Media’s Narrative on ‘Send Her Back’
Breaking: 3 Republicans Defect, Help House Dems Pass Massive Min. Wage Hike to $15/Hr
McConnell Defies Media on Live TV, Says Trump’s Comments on ‘the Squad’ Didn’t Go Far Enough
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×