Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.
Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.

Breaking: Terror Attack at Colorado Mall, Israeli Hostage Remembrance Faces Firebombing

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2025 at 3:57pm
A Boulder, Colorado, march in honor of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas and held in Gaza devolved into terror Sunday.

Police said an unknown number of people are injured, and that some injuries are life-threatening, according to CBS.

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino called the incident a terrorist attack

Boulder Chief of Police Stephen Redfearn said injuries ranged from minor to severe, according to KDVR-TV.

KDVR reported that a male suspect was taken into custody.

The station quoted a witness it did not name as saying the witness saw a woman “burning on the ground” and two other people whose legs were burned.

Witness Rachel Navarro said a man with spray bottles was trying to keep a fire going and threatening other people with the bottles.

The attack took place at about 1:30 p.m. local time near Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, according to CBS.

Witnesses said an individual attacked marchers with Molotov cocktails.

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release.”

A statement from Boulder’s Jewish community said, “We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza,” according to CBS.

“Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said.

“We are in touch with law enforcement about our Boulder Jewish community, and safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with SCN, Boulder PD, and the FBI. We are grateful for the first responders who are caring for our injured,” the statement said.

“We will continue to work together to share information and provide support for our community. When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all,” the statement said.

Conversation