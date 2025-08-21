Breaking: Texas House Republicans Successfully Pass Redistricting Map

Texas Republican legislators successfully moved legislation through the House of Representatives, redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The redistricting may result in up to five additional GOP seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

The approval of the Texas maps was on an 88-52 party-line vote.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott had called a special session of the state legislature to approve the new map, along with other measures, including flood relief.

However, Democratic lawmakers fled the state earlier this month to prevent a quorum from being present.

🚨BREAKING: Texas Republicans have successfully passed new redistricting maps adding +5 Republican leaning seats. Good job, Texas Republicans. pic.twitter.com/kl7zaa34VG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 20, 2025

Republican state house members responded by passing a resolution calling for the arrest of the Democrats, who traveled to such states as Illinois and Massachusetts to protest the new districts.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the Lone Star State’s 38 congressional seats, and if the change goes through, it could be 30 of the 38, according to Fox News.

🚨Breaking News: The Texas State House has officially approved the new State Congressional Map for 2026 which is expected to add up to 5 GOP seats in the U.S. House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/zFnj7Jvdf0 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 20, 2025

New York Democrats pushed through a new congressional map after Republicans picked up several seats in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the New York Post.

The Republican delegation in the last Congress was 11, but in the current one it dropped to seven.

The mid-decade redistricting in New York is one of the reasons the GOP won such a narrow majority in the House last November.

Stepped off the floor to give a quick update to @FoxNews on the Texas Democrat’s crocodile tears and bad theater over redistricting. Don’t listen to these hypocrites. They love gerrymandering… but only when Democrat states do it. PASS THE MAP! pic.twitter.com/aOCrGJeRXX — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) August 20, 2025

Republicans have responded to criticism of the new Texas map by pointing out that Democrats in states like California, Illinois, and Massachusetts have engaged in aggressive gerrymandering.

The Associated Press reported the new districts must now be approved by the GOP-controlled Texas Senate and then by Abbott.

