Texas Republican Rep. Marc LaHood views a map during a House meeting Wednesday in the State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
Texas Republican Rep. Marc LaHood views a map during a House meeting Wednesday in the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Breaking: Texas House Republicans Successfully Pass Redistricting Map

 By Randy DeSoto  August 20, 2025 at 5:18pm
Texas Republican legislators successfully moved legislation through the House of Representatives, redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

The redistricting may result in up to five additional GOP seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

The approval of the Texas maps was on an 88-52 party-line vote.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott had called a special session of the state legislature to approve the new map, along with other measures, including flood relief.

However, Democratic lawmakers fled the state earlier this month to prevent a quorum from being present.

Republican state house members responded by passing a resolution calling for the arrest of the Democrats, who traveled to such states as Illinois and Massachusetts to protest the new districts.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the Lone Star State’s 38 congressional seats, and if the change goes through, it could be 30 of the 38, according to Fox News.

New York Democrats pushed through a new congressional map after Republicans picked up several seats in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the New York Post.

The Republican delegation in the last Congress was 11, but in the current one it dropped to seven.

The mid-decade redistricting in New York is one of the reasons the GOP won such a narrow majority in the House last November.

Republicans have responded to criticism of the new Texas map by pointing out that Democrats in states like California, Illinois, and Massachusetts have engaged in aggressive gerrymandering.

The Associated Press reported the new districts must now be approved by the GOP-controlled Texas Senate and then by Abbott.

