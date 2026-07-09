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BREAKING: Texts Between Tyler Robinson and Trans Lover Released: Read Them Here - Graphic

 By Randy DeSoto  July 9, 2026 at 12:49pm
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Texts exchanged between alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson and his then-lover, Lance Twiggs, were read aloud in a Provo, Utah, courtroom Thursday.

Many of the texts occurred the day of Kirk’s murder while he participated in a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, 2025.

In one text, Robinson allegedly wrote, “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

“what????????????” Twiggs responded. “You: you’re joking right?????”

“F***  I TRIED TO DELETE THAT,” Robinson responded.

In video sworn testimony shown in court at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Twiggs said that he found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

Later, Robinson allegedly texted, “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. to be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

“you werent the one who did it right????” Twiggs responded.

“I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson answered.

Related:
Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

He later texted, “its gonna be real f***in annoying if i can’t get this thing till like 3, then have to drive back and still go into work,” apparently referring to his gun stashed near campus.

In another text, Robinson explained that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Twiggs testified that when Robinson returned to their home, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was … He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it …”

“And then eventually [Robinson] said that he would talk to his parents or turn himself over.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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