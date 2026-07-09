BREAKING: Texts Between Tyler Robinson and Trans Lover Released: Read Them Here - Graphic

Texts exchanged between alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson and his then-lover, Lance Twiggs, were read aloud in a Provo, Utah, courtroom Thursday.

Many of the texts occurred the day of Kirk’s murder while he participated in a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, 2025.

In one text, Robinson allegedly wrote, “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

“what????????????” Twiggs responded. “You: you’re joking right?????”

“F*** I TRIED TO DELETE THAT,” Robinson responded.

In video sworn testimony shown in court at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Twiggs said that he found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

🚨 BREAKING: Tyler Robinson’s lover Lance Twiggs CONFIRMS he found a note on Robinson’s desk on September 10th, admitting he left to go “take out” Charlie Kirk Per a subpoena, the note said: “Luna (referring to Twiggs), If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry.… https://t.co/fFChug227f pic.twitter.com/ChkzHMvssP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

Later, Robinson allegedly texted, “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. to be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

“you werent the one who did it right????” Twiggs responded.

“I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson answered.

🚨 NOW: PHOTOS of Lance Twiggs’ text messages with Tyler Robinson, straight from Twiggs’ phone, are being shown in court TWIGGS: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” TYLER: “I am, I’m sorry.” LANCE: “Why?” TYLER: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated… pic.twitter.com/235WlOaknh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

He later texted, “its gonna be real f***in annoying if i can’t get this thing till like 3, then have to drive back and still go into work,” apparently referring to his gun stashed near campus.

Here are images of the text messages exchanged between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs which includes his confession and attempt to retrieve his rifle. pic.twitter.com/CLd6pW2xAO — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 9, 2026

In another text, Robinson explained that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Twiggs testified that when Robinson returned to their home, “I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was … He started crying a little bit, and said he wishes he hadn’t done it …”

JUST IN: In a recording, Tyler Robinson’s trans lover, Lance Twiggs, says Robinson was acting “erratically” after allegedly killing Charlie Kirk. In the bombshell video, Twiggs said Robinson told him that he “wishes he hadn’t done it.” “I just asked him in person if what he… pic.twitter.com/jyMcjzCRPx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

“And then eventually [Robinson] said that he would talk to his parents or turn himself over.”

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