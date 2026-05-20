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President Donald Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein, right, over incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.
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President Donald Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein, right, over incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District. (Luke Johnson / Getty Images; Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

Breaking: Thomas Massie Loses to Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein in Hotly Contested Primary

 By Randy DeSoto  May 19, 2026 at 5:12pm
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Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky became the latest Republican incumbent to fall in the midterm primaries, losing to President Donald Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

Gallrein led Massie by approximately a 9 percentage point margin on Tuesday night, NBC News reported.

Massie — who voted against some of Trump’s highest-profile legislation, including the Big Beautiful Bill last summer — had been leading in the race, based on polling, as recently as April, but multiple surveys released this month showed Gallrein moving ahead in the contest.

The race was the most expensive House primary race in U.S. history, with PAC spending topping $25 million.

At a rally in Kentucky in March, Trump noted that Massie also voted against a continuing resolution to keep the government open last fall.

The Kentucky lawmaker also voted for a War Powers Resolution in March, primarily supported by Democrats, to force Trump to end combat operations in Iran.

Related:
Trump Urges Kentucky Voters to Oust Thomas Massie Ahead of Primary: 'Must Be Thrown Out of Office'


In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump wrote that Massie “is the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutilization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things.”

“The Great People of Kentucky are wise to Massie — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left,” the president added.

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. And the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot,” Trump said.

The president told reporters Tuesday, “Thomas Massie is a terrible congressman, he’s been a terrible congressman from day one. Dealing with him is just horrible. I don’t think he’s a Republican, I think he’s actually a Dumbocrat, he’s not a libertarian, you know, sometimes they say he’s a, he’s really a Dumbocrat. He votes against us all the time.”

Regarding his high-profile votes against Trump, Massie told ABC affiliate WHAS-TV last week, “It’s a question of whether you can have even the slight bit of a dissenting vote on any day at all. Because I vote with the party 90 percent of the time.”

Massie was first elected to Congress in 2012.

He won the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district in 2024 with 76 percent of the vote and the general election, in which Democrats did not field a candidate, with over 99 percent of the tally.

Trump has racked up some impressive primary wins, including in Indiana, where five candidates he endorsed defeated GOP incumbent state senators who refused to redraw the state’s congressional map.

In addition, GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial, finished third in his primary, losing to Trump-backed GOP Rep. Julia Letlow. She will now advance to a runoff against state Treasurer John Fleming.

Cassidy is the first elected Republican incumbent senator to lose in a primary since 2012.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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