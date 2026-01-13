Share
News
Protesters hold photos of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar up during a demonstration in Mogadishu, Somalia on Dec. 5, 2025.
Breaking
Protesters hold photos of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar up during a demonstration in Mogadishu, Somalia on Dec. 5, 2025. (Farah Abdi Warsameh / AP Photo)

Breaking: Thousands of Somalis Forced to Leave the US as Trump Admin Ends Temporary Protected Status

 By Jack Davis  January 13, 2026 at 7:45am
Share

The Trump administration is ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalians in the United States.

TPS allows individuals from a country where war or other forms of unrest are taking place to remain in the United States when they would not be eligible to be admitted through other immigration programs.

The Department of Homeland Security said TPS for the group ends March 17.

“Temporary means temporary,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, according to Fox News.

“Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status.”

Fox noted that Somalis have been covered by TPS since 1991.

“Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests,” Noem said.

“We are putting Americans first.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said there are 2,471 Somali nationals covered by TPS. Of those, 1,383 have TPS applications pending.

About 600 of the Somalis covered by TPS live in Minnesota, which had emerged in recent weeks as the epicenter of government fraud operations. Many agencies that were involved in the fraud served the Somali community.

Trump had foreshadowed the action in November in a post on Truth Social.

“Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Related:
Renee Good's Family Hires Legal Team That Represented George Floyd's Family
According to a report from The Hill last month, 85 of the 98 people charged in various fraud schemes were Somali.

As a result, last month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration was investigating ways to revoke citizenship of Somali immigrants who have committed fraud.

More than 240,000 Somalis are in the U.S., with more than 100,000 of them in Minnesota, the Hill reported, citing Census data.

President Donald Trump has said that the spiraling fraud is a good reason to deport Somalis.

“Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month.

“Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




ICE Deputy Director Leaves Agency to Run for Congress in Ohio
DHS, Greg Abbott Call Out Dems After Illegal Sends ICE Agent to Texas Hospital While Trying to Run Him Over
House Democrats Are Tearing Themselves Apart Over 'Performative' Kristi Noem Impeachment Effort
France Sends Military to Greenland at the Request of Denmark
White House Defends Trump Flipping the Bird at Ford Plant Heckler: 'Appropriate and Unambiguous Response'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation