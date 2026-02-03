BREAKING: Under Threat of Criminal Contempt, Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Agreed to Testify in House's Jeffrey Epstein Probe

It took a few tries, but it looks like former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will finally have to answer some questions about their purported ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former first couple came under intense scrutiny in January, when Bill and Hillary requested — and received — rescheduled closed-door hearings pertaining to Epstein due to scheduling conflicts.

(The former president and the unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential candidate had been subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to testify about their relationships with sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.)

The issue, however, was that when the time rolled around for the new dates, neither Bill nor Hillary were anywhere to be found.

That ultimately led to both Clintons being held in contempt of Congress after a fiery bipartisan Oversight Committee vote.

House Oversight Chair James Comer drops a SCORCHING opening statement before the vote to hold the Clintons in contempt for ignoring subpoenas. He displayed damning posters showing Bill Clinton in a hot tub with and getting massages from Epstein victims. “Subpoenas are not mere… pic.twitter.com/VUJ6J9N40g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2026

“No witness — not a former president or a private citizen — may willfully defy a duly issued congressional subpoena without consequence,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said.

Both Bill and Hillary would be present at these closed-door hearings, according to the former president’s Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Urena.

They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone. https://t.co/iO67XjNFsT — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) February 2, 2026

“They negotiated in good faith,” Urena posted in a direct response to the Oversight Committee. “You did not.”

“They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care,” he added. “But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.”

Fox News had reportedly seen the text of the email that the Clintons’ legal team sent, confirming that both would appear for their depositions.

And according to the text acquired by Fox News, it appears that the threat of contempt seemed to do its trick.

“Please be advised, and please advise the Chairman, that my clients accept the terms of your letter and will appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates,” the text read, per Fox News. “As has been the Committee’s practice, please confirm the House will not move forward with contempt proceedings, as the Chairman stated in his letter this morning.”

Of note, this saga appears to have come to a close nearly a full month and a half after Urena sent a rather defiant message regarding the status of the Epstein files, and Bill’s relationship with the disgraced mogul.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,” Urena wrote. “However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes on thing clear: someone or something is being protected.

“We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this:

“We need no such protection.”

