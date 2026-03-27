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Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole at SoFi Center on Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car accident Friday on Jupiter Island, Florida.
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Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole at SoFi Center on Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car accident Friday on Jupiter Island, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins - TGL Golf / Getty Images)

Breaking: Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash in Florida

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2026 at 4:05pm
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Days after he made his return to pro golf, Tiger Woods was slapped with multiple charges after he was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said, according to USA Today.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ longtime agent, did not immediately respond to a request for information about Woods’ condition.

Woods also was charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The crash took place about three miles from Woods’s home.

A report in Golfweek said Woods was driving a Land Rover and “attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road, ” according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle Woods was driving hit the trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Land Rover rolled onto its side and came to rest on the driver’s side. The Sheriff’s Office said Woods showed signs of impairment after he crawled out of the SUV.

Woods was seen at the accident scene and did not appear to be injured in the crash, according to TMZ.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the golf star took a breathalyzer test but refused a urine test, according to WPTV-TV.

Related:
Tiger Woods Announces Surprise Return to Professional Golf

The Jupiter Island incident took place at about 2 p.m.

Woods was taken to the  Martin County Jail, where, under Florida law, he would spend at least eight hours, according to the New York Post.

A source at Martin County Fire Rescue said one person involved in the accident was considered stable. The other refused hospitalization, according to WPEC-TV.


As noted by Yahoo Sports, Woods played for his team Tuesday in TGL play, which is indoor golf using simulated settings.

Last year was a year of injuries and surgery for Woods, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October, according to ESPN.

The last time Woods competed in a major tournament was in 2024, when he played the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024.

Woods has been oblique when asked if he will try to Masters on April 9.


“I said I’ve been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun,” the 50-year-old said.

However, a biography posted on the Masters website hinted that he wants to give it a try.

“Tiger Woods is making his 27th Masters start in 2026,” the site reads.

As noted by WPTV, Woods was seriously injured in a 2021 crash. In 2017, Woods was involved in an accident in which he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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