Breaking: Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash in Florida

Days after he made his return to pro golf, Tiger Woods was slapped with multiple charges after he was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said, according to USA Today.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ longtime agent, did not immediately respond to a request for information about Woods’ condition.

Woods also was charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The crash took place about three miles from Woods’s home.

Breaking: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, deputies say https://t.co/EZ27zriGd4 — WPTV (@WPTV) March 27, 2026

A report in Golfweek said Woods was driving a Land Rover and “attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road, ” according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle Woods was driving hit the trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Land Rover rolled onto its side and came to rest on the driver’s side. The Sheriff’s Office said Woods showed signs of impairment after he crawled out of the SUV.

Woods was seen at the accident scene and did not appear to be injured in the crash, according to TMZ.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the golf star took a breathalyzer test but refused a urine test, according to WPTV-TV.

The Jupiter Island incident took place at about 2 p.m.

Woods was taken to the Martin County Jail, where, under Florida law, he would spend at least eight hours, according to the New York Post.

A source at Martin County Fire Rescue said one person involved in the accident was considered stable. The other refused hospitalization, according to WPEC-TV.

More details on Tiger Woods’ rollover car accident are expected in a matter of minutes. Exclusive details: https://t.co/357ERLIWLN pic.twitter.com/AcHfQ71fAK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026



As noted by Yahoo Sports, Woods played for his team Tuesday in TGL play, which is indoor golf using simulated settings.

Last year was a year of injuries and surgery for Woods, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October, according to ESPN.

The last time Woods competed in a major tournament was in 2024, when he played the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024.

Woods has been oblique when asked if he will try to Masters on April 9.

🚨 JUST IN — PRESIDENT TRUMP on Tiger Woods’ rollover car crash in Florida: “I feel so badly…really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He’s got some difficulty.” Pray for Tiger Woods! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RUJkT63CGd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026



“I said I’ve been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun,” the 50-year-old said.

However, a biography posted on the Masters website hinted that he wants to give it a try.

“Tiger Woods is making his 27th Masters start in 2026,” the site reads.

As noted by WPTV, Woods was seriously injured in a 2021 crash. In 2017, Woods was involved in an accident in which he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

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