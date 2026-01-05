Share
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens during a hearing with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: Tim Walz Ends Reelection Bid, Blames Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  January 5, 2026 at 8:07am
Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that he will not seek reelection for another term later this year.

Walz, 61, claimed in a statement that he could not give another political campaign his full attention after initially announcing a bid for a third term.

The governor’s decision follows weeks of national outrage over his handling of widespread fraud in Minnesota, as KMSP in Minneapolis noted.

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences,” he said in a leghty statement.

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” Walz added.

Walz also lashed out at President Donald Trump while vowing to end his final term on a productive note.

“Most of all, I want Minnesotans to know that I’m on the job, 24/7, focused on making sure we stay America’s best place to live and raise kids. No one will take that away from us. Not the fraudsters. And not the President. Not on my watch.”

Walz is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Just over a year ago, Walz was the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president.

This time next year, both the governor and former Vice President Kamala Harris will be private citizens.

