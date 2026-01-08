Share
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to media gathered on the first day of school at Deerwood Elementary on Sept. 2, 2025, in Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to media gathered on the first day of school at Deerwood Elementary on Sept. 2, 2025, in Eagan, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Breaking: Tim Walz Prepping National Guard to Deal With Leftist Insurrectionists He Himself Helped Create

 By Randy DeSoto  January 7, 2026 at 5:05pm
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that he is prepping the Minnesota National Guard for possible deployment in the wake of the fatal shooting of a woman who appeared to try to ram Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with her vehicle.

The irony is that Walz and other politicians, like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have done much through their rhetoric to stoke the flames, which will necessitate a deployment of the Guard.

“They are prepared to be deployed if necessary,” Walz told reporters.

“I remind you: A warning order is a heads-up for folks, and these National Guard troops are our National Guard troops,” he added.

“Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight. We will not take the bait.”

During the news conference, Walz also proclaimed that his job is to protect Minnesotans from a “rogue federal agent.”

He further stated, “From here on I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government. To [President] Donald Trump and [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem: You’ve done enough.”

So Walz is feeding into the resistance narrative of, “We want you out.”

Just on Tuesday, he proclaimed that Minnesota is in the midst of a “war against the federal government.”

Frey took the rhetoric against the federal government to another level, saying, “I do have a message for our community, for our city, and I have a message for ICE. To ICE: Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.”

Those are fighting words against federal government agents doing their jobs.

A slow-motion video of the incident in question shows a federal agent being struck by an SUV after the driver refused to exit her vehicle. The agent then fired on the woman, killing her.

Trump posted on Truth Social regarding the incident, “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

Trump reported that the agent was hospitalized afterward.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety,” the president continued, “but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

Walz is reaping what he sowed by his warlike rhetoric, and now the National Guard may have to be deployed to deal with the mess he and other leftists made.

