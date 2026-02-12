BREAKING: Tom Homan Announces End to Major ICE Surge in Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, announced Thursday that a major federal immigration operation in Minnesota is coming to a close.

Homan made the announcement during a Thursday morning news conference.

Fox News confirmed that the administration will conclude Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, which has targeted thousands of illegal alien criminals.

Two anti-ICE protesters also died after violent clashes with agents.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Homan said.

He added that “a significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week.”

Homan pushed back on claims that enforcement tactics were harsh.

“During this surge operation, ICE has not arrested anybody inside a hospital,” he said. “We have not arrested anybody inside of an elementary school. We have not arrested anybody inside a church.”

He did make it clear that those locations are not permanently shielded.

“However, those locations are not off the table,” Homan said.

“It shouldn’t be a partisan issue that you arrest public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail.”

“Releasing public safety threats back into the public is just stupid… I hope Congress takes action on sanctuary cities and sanctuary states.”

