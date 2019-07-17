The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table a resolution brought forward by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas that would essentially start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The vote was not close — 332 members of Congress voted in favor of tabling the resolution, compared to 95 members who voted “no.”

Had the vote to table failed, the articles of impeachment would have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. No Republicans voted against the motion to table, though 95 Democrats did so.

Just one member voted “present.”

Hse votes to set aside articles of impeachment for President Trump prepared by Rep Al Green (D-TX). The vote was 332-95 137 Democrats voted yea 95 Democrats voted no All Republicans voted nay Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) voted yes. Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) voted present — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2019

TRENDING: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

Notably, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York was among the Democrats to vote against the motion to table.

A spokesperson for Nadler told CNN’s Jeremy Herb that the congressman supports referring Green’s resolution to the Judiciary Committee.

Dems voting now on McCarthy’s motion to table the Green impeachment resolution. Dems split 57-49 so far, but notable that Nadler voted against tabling. His spox says he supports referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) July 17, 2019

Nadler has previously voted on two separate occasions to kill impeachment resolutions, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Nadler, chairman of House Judiciary, who voted to kill impeachment resolutions in 2017 and 2018, voted just now to keep Al Green’s impeachment resolution ALIVE. Per @jeremyherb, spox says he supports procedure of referring the resolution to committee https://t.co/22rBY6LWIR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 17, 2019

Nadler’s vote came despite the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had earlier in the day expressed her opposition to Green’s articles of impeachment, as NBC News noted.

“We have six committees working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in,” Pelosi said at a news conference.

RELATED: Trump Rises Above Fray, Honors Recently Deceased Liberal Justice Who Insulted Him

Is Nancy Pelosi losing control of her caucus? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (2211 Votes) 3% (65 Votes)

“That is the serious path we’re on — not that Mr. Green is not serious, but we’ll deal with that on the floor,” she added.

As The Washington Post’s Paul Kane pointed out, Nadler was not alone among Democratic leaders in wanting Green’s resolution to move forward, at least to the committee phase.

The tabling of Al Green’s impeachment resolution passed 332-95 votes, with about 60% of Dems voting to table. Again, like border vote, some splits in leadership ranks:Hoyer – Y to tableClyburn – YLujan – YJeffries – YClark – NCicilline – NDingel – NBustos – Y — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) July 17, 2019

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Debbie Dingell of Michigan, co-chair of the DPCC, also voted “no” on the motion to table.

Nadler, for his part, has previously said there “certainly is” justification for impeaching Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.