SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 17, 2019 at 3:09pm
Print

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table a resolution brought forward by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas that would essentially start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The vote was not close — 332 members of Congress voted in favor of tabling the resolution, compared to 95 members who voted “no.”

Had the vote to table failed, the articles of impeachment would have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. No Republicans voted against the motion to table, though 95 Democrats did so.

Just one member voted “present.”

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Announces Heartbreaking Miscarriage, Uses Tragedy To Share Pro-Life Message

Notably, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York was among the Democrats to vote against the motion to table.

A spokesperson for Nadler told CNN’s Jeremy Herb that the congressman supports referring Green’s resolution to the Judiciary Committee.

Nadler has previously voted on two separate occasions to kill impeachment resolutions, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Nadler’s vote came despite the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had earlier in the day expressed her opposition to Green’s articles of impeachment, as NBC News noted.

“We have six committees working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in,” Pelosi said at a news conference.

RELATED: Watch: Video Captures Confrontation as Clerk Tells Hispanic Customers To Go Back to Own Country

Is Nancy Pelosi losing control of her caucus?

“That is the serious path we’re on — not that Mr. Green is not serious, but we’ll deal with that on the floor,” she added.

As The Washington Post’s Paul Kane pointed out, Nadler was not alone among Democratic leaders in wanting Green’s resolution to move forward, at least to the committee phase.

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Debbie Dingell of Michigan, co-chair of the DPCC, also voted “no” on the motion to table.

Nadler, for his part, has previously said there “certainly is” justification for impeaching Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Meghan McCain Announces Heartbreaking Miscarriage, Uses Tragedy To Share Pro-Life Message
Watch: Video Captures Confrontation as Clerk Tells Hispanic Customers To Go Back to Own Country
Ex-Israeli Amb. Says Israel Ought To Ban ‘Racist’ Omar, Tlaib from Visiting Country
Nike Gets Wake-up Call from Black Pastors Coalition as Group Blasts Kaep over Anti-Americanism
Entire Texas Gov’t Receives Orders To Protect Chick-fil-A from Anti-Christian Bigots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×