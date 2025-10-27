Share
Breaking: Trans Teen Confesses to Planned Valentine's Day Mass Shooting in Honor of Parkland Shooter

 By Nick Givas  October 27, 2025 at 3:00pm
A transgender teenager has admitted to planning a mass shooting attack at an Indiana high school back in February meant to take place on Valentine’s Day.

Trinity Shockley, 18, is planning to plead guilty to felony conspiracy to commit murder and will receive 12 and a half years in prison, along with five years of probation, The New York Post reported.

Police said Shockley was arrested after they received a tip that she had an AR-15 and had bought a bulletproof vest.

The tipster added that Shockley was obsessed with the idea of mass shootings.

Shockley identifies as a man and uses the name “Jamie,” according to The New York Post.

Authorities performed a search of her home and found a bizarre shrine dedicated to Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz, among other gunmen.

They also discovered she chose Valentine’s Day for the attack because it synced up with the day the Parkland massacre occurred, back in 2018.

The Post reported that Shockley will be “barred from researching school shooters for life” and will have “all her electronic devices” monitored by special software.

In addition, she will be unable to ever own a gun and must pay for counseling.

Shockley is expected to make an official plea on Nov. 24.

Nick Givas
