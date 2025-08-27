Breaking: Transgender Catholic School Shooting Suspect Scrawled Anti-Trump Message on Gun

The man who opened fire on a Minnesota Catholic school Wednesday morning, killing two children and wounding 17 others, has been identified, according to a report.

According to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE-TV, the shooter is believed to have been a transgender individual with a previous connection to Annunciation Church.

“Multiple sources confirm identity of shooter,” the outlet reported Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the massacre.

KARE reporter A.J. Lagoe reported on the air that multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to him that the shooter was 23-year-old Robin Westman.

According to Lagoe, Robin Westman was formerly known as “Robert.”

His mother is believed to have worked at the church or school, Lagoe said.

KARE further confirmed the suspect died at the scene, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police had not publicly confirmed the information as of 1 p.m. local time.

Some accounts on social media shared images and other information of Westman that The Western Journal has not independently confirmed.

Some shared pictures of a firearm with the various slogans, including “Kill Donald Trump,” scrawled on it.

The Minnesota shooter, Robin Westman: pic.twitter.com/El1T8T86WE — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2025

BREAKING: The Minneapolis shooting suspect has been identified as Robin Westman. The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down. "Where is your God?" read one mag. Evil monster. pic.twitter.com/oyiCkqNwkw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

Minnesota court records confirm that Robin Westman, formally known as Robert Westman, identified as a woman. This name change was legally granted in 2020 pic.twitter.com/bf3FiNB2Q2 — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 27, 2025

The one in Russian says "I'm a terrorist." https://t.co/kLDhywWNY4 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2025

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed earlier in the day that the shooter was believed to be a man in his twenties.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping,” O’Hara told reporters.

He added, ”The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.”

No other information about the alleged perpetrator was immediately confirmed.

In 2023, a woman who identified as transgender slaughtered children and teachers inside the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police were reluctant to release information about Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who at the time was using the more masculine name Aiden.

