Share
News
A U-Haul truck that reportedly was driven through an anti-Iranian regime rally on Jan. 11, 2026 in Los Angeles.
Breaking
A U-Haul truck that reportedly was driven through an anti-Iranian regime rally on Jan. 11, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Jonathan Alcorn - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Truck Plows Through Anti-Iranian Regime Protest in Los Angeles

 By The Associated Press  January 11, 2026 at 6:33pm
Share

Los Angeles police responded Sunday after somebody drove a U-Haul box truck down a street crowded with marchers demonstrating in support of the Iranian people’s historic resistance movement opposing their Islamic government, causing protesters to scramble out of the way and then run after the speeding vehicle to try to attack the driver.

The U-Haul truck, with its side mirrors shattered, was stopped several blocks away and surrounded by police cars.

ABC7 news helicopter footage showed officers keeping the crowd at bay as demonstrators swarmed the truck, throwing punches at the driver and thrusting flagpoles through the driver’s side window.

The police department confirmed its officers were on the scene but didn’t immediately say if anyone was arrested.

Two people were evaluated by paramedics and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Several hundred people had gathered Sunday afternoon in the Westwood neighborhood to protest against the Iranian theocracy.

The LA police department eventually issued a dispersal order, and by 5 p.m. only about a hundred protesters were still at the scene, ABC7 reported.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed more than 530 people.

Protesters flooded the streets in Iran’s capital of Tehran and its second-largest city again Sunday.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Ex-Sen Kyrsten Sinema Sued for Breaking Up Bodyguard's Marriage By Having an Alleged Affair with Him
Trump Announces 'The Great Healthcare Plan,' Lays Out Provisions 'Nobody's Ever Heard Of'
China Aggressively Seeks to Drive a Wedge Between Canada and US as Xi and Carney Meet
Alleged J6 Pipe Bomber Pleads Not Guilty After Reportedly Saying He Did it to Defend Biden's Election Win
Breaking: Truck Plows Through Anti-Iranian Regime Protest in Los Angeles
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation