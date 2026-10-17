Breaking: Truck Plows Through Youth Soccer Game in 'Mass Casualty Incident,' One Child Among Deceased

Two people were killed, one child and one adult, in a “mass casualty incident” involving a truck plowing through a youth soccer event in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Stryker Sports Complex.

In addition to those killed, multiple other casualties were taken to the hospital. Authorities have yet to release updates on their conditions.

WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 17, 2026

According to one witness at the scene, a “black pickup truck came plowing through the youth soccer fields hitting multiple people before stopping 100-200 yards down the fields,” as reported by local CBS affiliate KWCH-DT.

The witness added that “Dozens of emergency responders on scene giving CPR and rendering aid to victims.”

Authorities took the driver of the vehicle and two passengers into custody.

The passengers were two juveniles.

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