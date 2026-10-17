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Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. (SCM Jeans / Getty Images)

Breaking: Truck Plows Through Youth Soccer Game in 'Mass Casualty Incident,' One Child Among Deceased

 By Michael Austin  October 17, 2026 at 4:48pm
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Two people were killed, one child and one adult, in a “mass casualty incident” involving a truck plowing through a youth soccer event in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Stryker Sports Complex.

In addition to those killed, multiple other casualties were taken to the hospital. Authorities have yet to release updates on their conditions.

According to one witness at the scene, a “black pickup truck came plowing through the youth soccer fields hitting multiple people before stopping 100-200 yards down the fields,” as reported by local CBS affiliate KWCH-DT.

The witness added that “Dozens of emergency responders on scene giving CPR and rendering aid to victims.”

Authorities took the driver of the vehicle and two passengers into custody.

The passengers were two juveniles.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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