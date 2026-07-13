Breaking: Trump to Address the Nation This Week in Prime-Time Comments

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will address the nation Thursday in prime-time remarks.

“President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” he posted on Truth Social.

Some are speculating that his remarks, at least in part, might have to do with the end of the ceasefire with Iran and escalating military action in the region after Tehran fired on ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The president posted Monday on social media, “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump described Iran in remarks from the Oval Office on Monday as “stone-cold crazy,” noting Tehran fired on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

“I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world. We’re spending money, and so what we’ve done is we are going to be reimbursed for protection,” the president said.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says America will be REIMBURSED by oil-rich Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE for defending the Strait of Hormuz “I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a VERY rich portion of the world. We’re spending money, and so… pic.twitter.com/R94fXnQJtR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2026

He also mentioned Israel as another country in the region that the U.S. is protecting.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on social media that Trump’s Thursday night remarks will reportedly include declassified intelligence reports regarding foreign nations’ plans to interfere in the 2020 election.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump’s Thursday Evening ‘Speech to the Nation’ will reportedly show newly declassified intelligence reports that reveal a foreign nation’s plans to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. The president will reportedly be joined by: -CIA Director… pic.twitter.com/UgQ5kiN33P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2026

The last time Trump spoke in prime time to the nation was in April. At that time, he spoke about the status of the war with Iran.

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