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President Donald Trump will address the nation Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
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President Donald Trump will address the nation Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump to Address the Nation This Week in Prime-Time Comments

 By Randy DeSoto  July 13, 2026 at 3:59pm
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President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will address the nation Thursday in prime-time remarks.

“President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” he posted on Truth Social.

Some are speculating that his remarks, at least in part, might have to do with the end of the ceasefire with Iran and escalating military action in the region after Tehran fired on ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The president posted Monday on social media, “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump described Iran in remarks from the Oval Office on Monday as “stone-cold crazy,” noting Tehran fired on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

“I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world. We’re spending money, and so what we’ve done is we are going to be reimbursed for protection,” the president said.

He also mentioned Israel as another country in the region that the U.S. is protecting.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on social media that Trump’s Thursday night remarks will reportedly include declassified intelligence reports regarding foreign nations’ plans to interfere in the 2020 election.

Related:
Trump Follows Through on Threat With New Round of Iran Strikes, Warns Tehran That 'Next Week Comes the Power Plants, Next Week Comes the Bridges'

The last time Trump spoke in prime time to the nation was in April. At that time, he spoke about the status of the war with Iran.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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