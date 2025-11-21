BREAKING: Trump Admin Issues Ultimatum to Zelenskyy: Sign Peace Deal by Thanksgiving, Or Else

The Trump administration is urging Ukraine to sign a new peace proposal by Thanksgiving or risk losing U.S. support, according to Friday reports from The Washington Post and Axios.

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll delivered the message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

He presented a version of the 28-point plan drafted by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Officials told The Post that the plan includes steep concessions from Ukraine to bring an end to the three-year war.

They include a major reduction of its armed forces and the ceding of territory that Russia has not taken by force.

Ukrainian officials have also reportedly been warned that all U.S. aid could end if it does not sign quickly.

A senior European diplomat described the document as “pure Russian” and confirmed the Thanksgiving deadline, as well as the threat to cut off U.S. assistance.

Another diplomat said Ukraine is under “extraordinary pressure” to accept the plan.

One person familiar with the reported discussions added that any U.S. withdrawal of support would likely not take effect for at least two weeks.

Zelenskyy reportedly asked for changes to the draft on Thursday. Some points could be adjusted, officials said, though it remained unclear which ones.

Under the Trump administration’s proposal, Zelenskyy and Trump would sign first, with Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow.

Part of the agreement would ban Ukraine from hosting NATO troops and see it agree to scale back its military to no more than 600,000 troops.

In exchange, the plan promises “reliable security guarantees.”

Axios reported Friday that Zelenskyy spoke with Vice President J.D. Vance about the plan and said he was ready to negotiate “real and dignified peace.”

The proposal also calls for eventually lifting economic sanctions on Russia.

