Share
News
US President Donald Trump offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an ultimatum on accepting a potential peace deal with Russia.
Breaking
US President Donald Trump offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an ultimatum on accepting a potential peace deal with Russia. (Nick Paleologos - SOOC - AFP / Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Trump Admin Issues Ultimatum to Zelenskyy: Sign Peace Deal by Thanksgiving, Or Else

 By Johnathan Jones  November 21, 2025 at 9:22am
Share

The Trump administration is urging Ukraine to sign a new peace proposal by Thanksgiving or risk losing U.S. support, according to Friday reports from The Washington Post and Axios.

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll delivered the message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

He presented a version of the 28-point plan drafted by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Officials told The Post that the plan includes steep concessions from Ukraine to bring an end to the three-year war.

They include a major reduction of its armed forces and the ceding of territory that Russia has not taken by force.

Ukrainian officials have also reportedly been warned that all U.S. aid could end if it does not sign quickly.

A senior European diplomat described the document as “pure Russian” and confirmed the Thanksgiving deadline, as well as the threat to cut off U.S. assistance.

Another diplomat said Ukraine is under “extraordinary pressure” to accept the plan.

One person familiar with the reported discussions added that any U.S. withdrawal of support would likely not take effect for at least two weeks.

Will Ukraine sign the deal by Thanksiving?

Zelenskyy reportedly asked for changes to the draft on Thursday. Some points could be adjusted, officials said, though it remained unclear which ones.

Under the Trump administration’s proposal, Zelenskyy and Trump would sign first, with Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow.

Part of the agreement would ban Ukraine from hosting NATO troops and see it agree to scale back its military to no more than 600,000 troops.

In exchange, the plan promises “reliable security guarantees.”

Axios reported Friday that Zelenskyy spoke with Vice President J.D. Vance about the plan and said he was ready to negotiate “real and dignified peace.”

Related:
Christianity Today Hires Woke Female CEO Amid Continued Liberal Shift

The proposal also calls for eventually lifting economic sanctions on Russia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Putin Says Trump's Thanksgiving Day Peace Proposal Could Finally End War in Ukraine
BREAKING: Trump Admin Issues Ultimatum to Zelenskyy: Sign Peace Deal by Thanksgiving, Or Else
Conservative Firebrand Wayne Allyn Root Files Whopping $100 Million Suit Against Facebook, Google, Stanford University for COVID Censorship, Gross Civil Rights Violations
Legal Expert: Rosie O'Donnell Just Put Herself in Jeopardy of Major Legal Action from Trump
Report: George Soros Sent Funding to Group That Aims to Crush Conservative Media
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation