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Vice President J.D. Vance, flanked by Attorney General Todd Blanche, left, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling and Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Labor Anthony D'Esposito, right, during a Fraud Task Force news conference Thursday in Washington, D.C.
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Vice President J.D. Vance, flanked by Attorney General Todd Blanche, left, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling and Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Labor Anthony D'Esposito, right, during a Fraud Task Force news conference Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Trump Administration Cracks Down on Tech 'Fraudsters' Who Have 'Stolen Jobs' from Americans

 By Nick Givas  October 8, 2026 at 10:22am
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Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced Thursday that the Trump administration is launching a sweeping visa crackdown against several major technology firms for fraud and abuse.

“This administration knows that American workers are the best and the brightest in the world,” Sonderling said during a news conference. “These jobs that were stolen from them should have gone, and will now go, to Americans first — not foreigners, and especially not foreign fraudsters.”

He thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for their help in  “cutting off the head of the snake,” and said findings from various “ongoing criminal investigations” triggered the decision.

“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labor Certification Program some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world,” he declared. “Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini — and also, due to multiple active federal investigations, the Department of Labor is suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the program.”

Sonderling said those companies have requested almost three million foreign workers and have received over 100,000 permanent labor certifications since 2009.

Do you believe the crackdown will effectively reduce job theft by foreign workers?

Vance spoke during the news conference as well about H1-B visa fraud. He also announced a major investigation into nine American universities that are using J1 visas at exorbitantly high rates and “undercutting” wages for graduate students.

“These universities are employing J1 visas for federally funded grants at a rate of about 61 percent. The national average is 38 percent. So something weird is going on at these universities!” the vice president said.

“They’re using these visas way too much,” he added. “They’re using them to undercut the wages of American grad students and American researchers. And it simply has to stop.”

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Vance specifically cited Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Brown, the University of Pittsburgh, University of California at Davis, Caltech, Arizona State, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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