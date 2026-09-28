Breaking: Trump to Announce Construction of the Largest Steel Plant in American History

President Donald Trump is set to announce Monday that a $15 billion steel mill billed as the largest ever built in the United States will go up in Iowa.

White House officials said the Oval Office event is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Mesabi Metallics is expected to name the Iowa site at that briefing. The administration said the plant would be the first U.S. “mega-steel” facility constructed since the 1960s. Production is targeted to begin in 2030.

Officials said the mill would turn out about 7.5 million tons of steel a year in its first phase and as much as 10 million tons a year when fully built. The White House added that output would rank among the largest in the country and could supply defense-related demand.

This will be a game-changing investment for our state — creating 1,700 jobs & incredible opportunities for growth. There is no better place to invest and build than in Iowa because we have the best people. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dNSzl41DTE — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) September 28, 2026

Mesabi Metallics said the project would support 5,000 to 6,000 construction jobs and 1,750 permanent jobs in Iowa. Iron ore is slated to come from the company’s mine in Nashwauk, Minnesota, a $2.5 billion project the White House said would add about 350 Minnesota jobs and about 7.5 million tons of ore a year.

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Mesabi Metallics is owned by India’s Essar Group. The Wall Street Journal first reported the Iowa plan and noted Essar had pursued a mine-and-mill concept for years, including a prior effort that went through bankruptcy about a decade ago.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said the announcement is part of the president’s push to rebuild the domestic steel industry, support local payrolls, tighten supply chains, and back national security.

Expected attendees include Mesabi executives, Sen. Joni Ernst, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen, and Export-Import Bank Chairman John Jovanovic.

The precise Iowa county and parcel had not been posted in the pre-event briefings. Eastern Iowa has been mentioned in state-level coverage. Company and White House officials said those details would come with the 2 p.m. rollout.

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