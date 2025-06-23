Breaking: Trump Announces Ceasefire, 'Official End' to the War

Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced Monday night.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump said.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’” Trump wrote.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Trump continued.

It was unclear whether Trump’s words were reflective of what was happening on the ground, according to The Times of Israel, which noted that as Trump posted his message of peace, explosions were heard in Tehran and Israel were warning some residents to evacuate.

Previously, Trump posted, “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

Earlier, Trump noted that he would not be responding to the Iranian attack on an American base in Qatar that resulted in no damage.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” Trump wrote.

“There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” Trump wrote.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” he added.

Israel attacked Iran nearly two weeks ago to stave off the possibility of Iran developing a nuclear weapon. On Saturday, American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, causing extensive damage.

Vice President J.D. Vance praised Trump for getting the deal “across the finish line,” according to CNN.

“We were actually working on that just as I left the White House to come over here. So that’s good news, that the president was able to get that across the finish line,” Vance said in a Fox News interview.

Vance said Trump was “working the phones” as he left for the interview.

“Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have, because we destroyed it,” Vance added.

