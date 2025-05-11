Breaking: Trump Announces Earth-Shaking Change to Prescription Drug Prices for Every Single American - 'One of the Most Consequential Executive Orders in Our Country's History'

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he intends to issue an executive order Monday morning that is intended to drastically lower the cost of prescription medications “almost immediately.”

“Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history,” Trump proclaimed on social media.

“Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%.

“They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!”

Trump called it “one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history.”

In his post, Trump explained the reasoning behind his planned action, making generous use of his practice of employing the shift key to put long strings of words in all caps for emphasis.

“For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY???

“It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer,” Trump continued.

“The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the ‘suckers’ of America, ALONE.”

Trump hinted that the actual reason for inflated pricing was political.

“Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party,” he said. “We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years.”

Trump said he plans to institute a Most Favored Nation policy “whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World.

“Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before.

“Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS.”

He ended the announcement with his customary closing: “Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The new executive order will expand on one that Trump signed on April 15, directing the Department of Health and Human Services “to take steps to significantly reduce drug prices for American patients” by aligning and standardizing Medicare payments for certain prescription medications.

