Breaking: Trump Announces 'Framework' of a Greenland Deal Has Been Reached with NATO Chief

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that a framework for a future deal regarding Greenland has been reached.

Trump is currently in Davos, Switzerland, attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The president posted on Truth Social, “Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he continued.

“Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me.”

While speaking to the WEF attendees earlier in the day, Trump took the possibility of a U.S. military invasion of Greenland off the table.

“We never ask for anything, and we never got anything. We probably won’t get anything, unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable — but I won’t do that,” he said, regarding NATO.

“All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, where we already had it, as trustee, but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago, after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians, and others in World War II. We gave it back to them,” Trump added.

Trump has been making a renewed push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland from Denmark, citing security concerns regarding Russia’s and China’s intentions in the region, as well as saying the territory is vital to his plan to construct a “Golden Dome” anti-ballistic missile defense system to protect America.

In May, Trump announced that his administration was moving forward with constructing a Golden Dome, similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, that proved very successful during the 12-Day War with Iran last year.

The president told reporters at the time, “We have officially selected an architecture for the state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors.”

It will protect the United States from ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones.

