BREAKING: Trump Announces That India Will Stop Purchasing Oil from Russia

President Donald Trump made the announcement Friday during a lunch meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
 By Johnathan Jones  October 17, 2025 at 12:11pm
President Donald Trump announced Friday that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

Trump made the announcement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck, because they have one pipeline, it’s been there for years and years and years, and they’re inland — they don’t have sea,” he said.

Trump added, “But India will not be buying oil from Russia.”

The move is part of Trump’s ongoing effort to isolate Russia economically as he pushes for a negotiated peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

The president said he and Zelenskyy also planned to discuss a deal for weapons that would allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Trump also said he is still confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin can be persuaded to end the conflict.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks,” Trump said.

Trump said his upcoming meeting with Putin in Hungary will be a one-on-one session, but that the U.S. will remain in close contact with Zelenskyy throughout the process.

The president has made ending the war in Ukraine a top foreign policy goal since beginning his second term in January.

Friday’s statement signals a potential turning point as Trump leverages his position against Moscow amid a slew of foreign policy wins.

Trump has consistently said that peace in Eastern Europe requires economic pressure and direct engagement with world leaders.

The White House did not immediately release any details about the agreement with India.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




