Share
News
President Donald Trump announce that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska.
President Donald Trump announce that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska. (Win McNamee / Getty Images; Contributor / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War

 By Randy DeSoto  August 8, 2025 at 5:08pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin next week regarding bringing the Ukraine War to a close.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow,” he posted on Truth Social.

Fox News reported that Trump was preparing to announce secondary tariffs on nations buying Russian oil.

In July, the president indicated the tariff rate would be 100 percent for countries trading with Russia.

“This would most greatly affect China and India, according to data released by the U.S. government Thursday, which showed both nations account for 46 percent of all Russian oil purchases in 2025,” Fox said.

“But the U.S. is also the No. 1 export market for both China and India, which means higher price tags at the checkout line on their products will make Americans think twice before completing those purchases,” the outlet added.

Bloomberg reported Friday that Putin is willing to halt the war in exchange for Ukraine giving up the entire eastern Donbas, Crimea, and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk, where fighting is still raging, unnamed sources told the outlet.

“The U.S. is working to get buy-in from Ukraine and its European allies on the deal, which is far from certain,” sources told Bloomberg.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media Friday before Trump’s announcement, “We are in constant communication with the American side, and our partners, for their part, are also engaging with the United States.”

Related:
Elon Musk Made Odd $5 Million Donation Right Before Reigniting Feud with Donald Trump: Report


“All are united in the understanding that there is a chance to achieve at least a cease-fire, and that everything depends on the right pressure on Russia.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




U.K. PM Implies Israel Should Kowtow to Hamas, Mike Huckabee Reminds Him How Brits Fought Nazis: 'Heard of Dresden?'
By the Numbers - Trump's First 200 Days Are Unlike Any in America's History - Here Are 10 of the Biggest Wins
Pete Hegseth Triggers Leftist Meltdown with One-Sentence Message About Christ
Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War
Scott Jennings Perplexed When He Encounters Extreme Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome On-Air: 'That's a New One'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation