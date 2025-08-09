Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin next week regarding bringing the Ukraine War to a close.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow,” he posted on Truth Social.

The meeting is set between President Trump and Putin to discuss ending the war with Ukraine. Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.08.25 06:03 PM EST pic.twitter.com/WJgHFeMYhH — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 8, 2025

Fox News reported that Trump was preparing to announce secondary tariffs on nations buying Russian oil.

In July, the president indicated the tariff rate would be 100 percent for countries trading with Russia.

“This would most greatly affect China and India, according to data released by the U.S. government Thursday, which showed both nations account for 46 percent of all Russian oil purchases in 2025,” Fox said.

“But the U.S. is also the No. 1 export market for both China and India, which means higher price tags at the checkout line on their products will make Americans think twice before completing those purchases,” the outlet added.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be meeting with Vladimir Putin in ALASKA next Friday, August 15 WOW! The fact Trump convinced Putin to come to US soil is INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/GjJJXsVN6z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2025

Bloomberg reported Friday that Putin is willing to halt the war in exchange for Ukraine giving up the entire eastern Donbas, Crimea, and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk, where fighting is still raging, unnamed sources told the outlet.

“The U.S. is working to get buy-in from Ukraine and its European allies on the deal, which is far from certain,” sources told Bloomberg.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media Friday before Trump’s announcement, “We are in constant communication with the American side, and our partners, for their part, are also engaging with the United States.”

There is already a lot of support, and it comes in the new circumstances, with a deadline now set for Russia to cease fire. So far, we see that the Russians are ignoring it – at least for now. Today has once again brought killings and Russian shelling. Over a hundred strike… pic.twitter.com/2AY8o5eTH2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 8, 2025



“All are united in the understanding that there is a chance to achieve at least a cease-fire, and that everything depends on the right pressure on Russia.”

