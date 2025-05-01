Breaking: Trump Announces Mike Waltz's New Post - Painful Defeat to Dems

Share
Shortly after President Donald Trump, left, announced that Michael Waltz, right, would be removed as National Security Advisor, Thursday, he announced that he plans to nominate Waltz as ambassador to the United Nations.
Shortly after President Donald Trump, left, announced that Michael Waltz, right, would be removed as National Security Advisor, Thursday, he announced that he plans to nominate Waltz as ambassador to the United Nations. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

 By Randy DeSoto  May 1, 2025 at 1:01pm
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former national security advisor Mike Waltz is his pick to become the administration’s United Nations ambassador.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress, and as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” the president posted on Truth Social.

“I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

News broke earlier in the day that Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, were out as members of the White House staff.

Both were implicated in the March Signalgate incident, in which a reporter was inadvertently added to a messaging app conversation about a planned attack on the Houthi rebels.

Waltz and Wong were released Thursday, according to Fox News.

Did Trump make the right decision in keeping Waltz in the administration?

Many media outlets had reported that opponents of the Trump administration had their first scalp and have been calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to go, too.

But in a stunning turn of events, Waltz was actually promoted to a cabinet-level post.

Waltz responded to the appointment posting on the social media platform X, “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

USA Today reported, “Waltz is a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard. After he graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, he was commissioned into the Army as a lieutenant, became a Green Beret, part of the Army Special Forces and was deployed several times to combat zones in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan. He was awarded four Bronze Stars, two for valor.” He retired with the rank of colonel.

Alert: Trump Pulls Stefanik Nomination in Painful but Strategic Decision

Last month, Trump pulled Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as his U.N. ambassador nominee.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he added. “Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled!

“I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future.”

