Breaking: Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down Biden CDC's Mask Mandate for Travel

Former President Donald Trump just won another victory over his successor.

Thanks to a Trump-appointed judge, Americans may no longer be forced to wear mask coverings on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle from Tampa, Florida, voided the national mask mandate on Monday.

BREAKING: A Trump-appointed judge in Florida has OVERTURNED the CDC mask mandate for public transportation. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2022

JUST IN – U.S. federal judge declares CDC’s mask mandate for planes and trains unlawful.https://t.co/E6fHnsSHAu pic.twitter.com/gfJP9dEGMY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 18, 2022

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote according to AP News.

The mandate was originally set to expire on Monday but had been recently extended by the CDC until May 3 “to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.”

Airlines have lobbied to have the mandate killed for months now.

Congressional Republicans have also fought to kill the rule for some time, to no avail.

It was only when the Trump-nominated Judge Mizelle got involved that any substantial, effective action was taken.

The court’s ruling affirmed a notion that has been forwarded by conservatives and libertarians for months now — that the CDC lacks the authority to enforce such a rule.

Digital Strategist and active conservative commentator on Twitter Greg Price posted a portion of Mizelle’s ruling on Twitter following the announcement.

“The mask mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking.” pic.twitter.com/vx4j9eRWxQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2022

“As travelers have been reminded for more than a year, federal law requires wearing a mask in airports, train stations and other transportation hubs, as well as on airplanes, buses, trains and most other public conveyances in the United States,” Mizelle wrote.

“Failure to comply may result in civil and criminal penalties, including removal from the conveyance.”

“The Court concludes that the Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA.”

“Accordingly, the Court vacates the Mandate and remands it to the CDC.”

