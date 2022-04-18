Share
News

Breaking: Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down Biden CDC's Mask Mandate for Travel

 By Michael Austin  April 18, 2022 at 11:42am
Share

Former President Donald Trump just won another victory over his successor.

Thanks to a Trump-appointed judge, Americans may no longer be forced to wear mask coverings on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle from Tampa, Florida, voided the national mask mandate on Monday.

Trending:
State Supreme Court Tosses Democrats' Race-Based Election Map, Replaces It with Republican Alternative

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote according to AP News.

The mandate was originally set to expire on Monday but had been recently extended by the CDC until May 3 “to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.”

Was Trump a better president than Biden?

Airlines have lobbied to have the mandate killed for months now.

Congressional Republicans have also fought to kill the rule for some time, to no avail.

It was only when the Trump-nominated Judge Mizelle got involved that any substantial, effective action was taken.

The court’s ruling affirmed a notion that has been forwarded by conservatives and libertarians for months now — that the CDC lacks the authority to enforce such a rule.

Digital Strategist and active conservative commentator on Twitter Greg Price posted a portion of Mizelle’s ruling on Twitter following the announcement.

Related:
DeSantis Announces Major Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

“As travelers have been reminded for more than a year, federal law requires wearing a mask in airports, train stations and other transportation hubs, as well as on airplanes, buses, trains and most other public conveyances in the United States,” Mizelle wrote.

“Failure to comply may result in civil and criminal penalties, including removal from the conveyance.”

“The Court concludes that the Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA.”

“Accordingly, the Court vacates the Mandate and remands it to the CDC.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Exclusive: Biden Manchurian Candidate? Whopping Percentage of DEMOCRATS Believe China Has Compromised POTUS
Breaking: Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down Biden CDC's Mask Mandate for Travel
Musk to Team Up with Investors to Counter 'Poison Pill,' May Have an Inside Man on Twitter's Board: Report
Elon Musk's Hostile Takeover: Here's How it Will Happen
Watch: Nights in Shanghai Are Filled with the Blood-Curdling Screams of Captive Chinese Citizens
See more...

Conversation