Breaking: Trump Approval Hits 50%, Tops Obama at Same Point in His Presidency

A new poll finds President Trump has cracked the 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, putting him ahead of where Barack Obama was at this point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll for Monday has Trump at 50 approving with 49 percent disapproving of his job performance.

On the same day in Obama’s administration — April 2, 2010 — the polling firm found 46 percent approved and 53 percent disapproved of the 44th president’s performance.

The last time Trump was at the 50 percent mark in the survey was the end of February.

The president is still a little below water among those who strongly approve or disapprove: 33 versus 39 percent.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Obama approval rating 4/2/10 – 46% Trump approval rating 4/2/18 — 50% — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2018

During the time frame from mid-August 2017 to present, Trump’s approval rating has ranged between 40 and 50 percent in the tracking poll.

His approval began trending between the mid-40s to 50 percent following passage of the Republican tax bill in December.

Rasmussen’s discovery that Trump’s numbers are on the rise is consistent with polling released by CNN and The Associated Press last week.

Do you approve of the job President Trump is doing? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Both polls showed the president jumping from a 35 percent approval rating in February to 42 percent in March, with 54 percent disapproving.

The president appears to have weathered the alleged Stormy Daniel’s 2006 sexual liaison controversy.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted following a “60 Minutes” interview with Daniels found 56 percent believe Trump did have a tryst with the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Syracuse University professor and media scholar Robert J. Thompson told Morning Consult he believes Americans’ views regarding Trump’s personal morality are already baked in the cake.

RELATED: CNN’s Acosta Yells at Trump as He and Melania Color With Children

Partisans “have formed their sides” and the time for issues of personal morality to swing opinion likely passed during fall 2016 following the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood tape,” Thompson observed.

A Rasmussen poll published last week found Trump’s job approval among Republicans is much stronger than their support of the GOP controlled Senate.

Fifty-seven percent said the Republican Party should be more like the president, while 33 percent responded the party should be more like its senators.

Only 19 percent of Republicans rate the overall performance of the GOP Senate as good or excellent.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.