The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Breaking: Trump Approval Hits 50%, Tops Obama at Same Point in His Presidency

By Randy DeSoto
April 2, 2018 at 10:12am

Print

A new poll finds President Trump has cracked the 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, putting him ahead of where Barack Obama was at this point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll for Monday has Trump at 50 approving with 49 percent disapproving of his job performance.

On the same day in Obama’s administration — April 2, 2010 — the polling firm found 46 percent approved and 53 percent disapproved of the 44th president’s performance.

The last time Trump was at the 50 percent mark in the survey was the end of February.

The president is still a little below water among those who strongly approve or disapprove: 33 versus 39 percent.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

During the time frame from mid-August 2017 to present, Trump’s approval rating has ranged between 40 and 50 percent in the tracking poll.

His approval began trending between the mid-40s to 50 percent following passage of the Republican tax bill in December.

Rasmussen’s discovery that Trump’s numbers are on the rise is consistent with polling released by CNN and The Associated Press last week.

Do you approve of the job President Trump is doing?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Both polls showed the president jumping from a 35 percent approval rating in February to 42 percent in March, with 54 percent disapproving.

The president appears to have weathered the alleged Stormy Daniel’s 2006 sexual liaison controversy.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted following a “60 Minutes” interview with Daniels found 56 percent believe Trump did have a tryst with the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Syracuse University professor and media scholar Robert J. Thompson told Morning Consult he believes Americans’ views regarding Trump’s personal morality are already baked in the cake.

RELATED: New York Magazine Photoshops Trump to Look Like Pig on Cover

Partisans “have formed their sides” and the time for issues of personal morality to swing opinion likely passed during fall 2016 following the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood tape,” Thompson observed.

A Rasmussen poll published last week found Trump’s job approval among Republicans is much stronger than their support of the GOP controlled Senate.

Fifty-seven percent said the Republican Party should be more like the president, while 33 percent responded the party should be more like its senators.

Only 19 percent of Republicans rate the overall performance of the GOP Senate as good or excellent.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, polls

By: Randy DeSoto on April 2, 2018 at 10:12am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

david hogg, kyle kashuv

Kyle Kashuv Calls Out David Hogg by Revealing How He Spent Spring Break

Chris Agee

Trump Delivers Heartfelt Easter Message Every Christian Needs To Hear

Jack Davis

Karen Carter Peterson, guns being destroyed

DNC Vice Chair Publicly Demands Repeal of the 2nd Amendment

Rebekah Baker

Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

Becky Loggia

pro-gun protest

FL High School Students Walkout to Support 2nd Amendment Rights

Matt Perman

Historical Evidence That Jesus Rose From the Dead

John Piper

The Exact Reason Jesus Rose From the Dead Might Not Be What You Think It Is

David Mathis

Holy Week: Did You Ever Wonder Why They Call It ‘Maundy Thursday’?

Recently Posted