Share
News
An image of Ryan Routh, the would-be Trump assassin, released by the Martin County, Florida Sheriff's Office after his arrested on Sept. 15, 2024.
An image of Ryan Routh, the would-be Trump assassin, released by the Martin County, Florida Sheriff's Office after his arrested on Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office / AP Photo)

Breaking: Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Learns His Sentence

 By Jack Davis  February 4, 2026 at 12:22pm
Share

Ryan Routh, who was convicted last year of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump in a September 2024 incident, has been sentenced to life in prison

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon tacked on seven years for a firearm offense, according to NBC News.

Routh spoke in court, saying he was a good person who tried to help Ukraine’s army, according to Fox News.

Cannon, however called him an evil person who wanted to kill Trump.

Cannon said in her sentencing memo that Routh’s actions “undeniably warrant a life sentence,” according to the BBC.

“[H]e took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major Presidential candidate, demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims,” she wrote.

Prosecutors said Routh “remains totally unrepentant” and that “the heinous nature of this assassination attempt — his selfish, violent decision to prevent the American voters from electing President Trump by killing him first — that warrants severe criminal punishment,” according to NBC News.

Routh represented himself during the trial but was given an attorney for the sentencing.

Attorney Martin Roth said Routh did not “commit an act of terrorism”

He asked for a 20-year sentence, to which the seven years for the firearms charge would be added.

Routh would “be in custody into his eighties and would not pose any threat to cause harm to the public,” Roth said.

Roth said he will appeal the sentence, the BBC reported.

Related:
Detransitioner Wins Multi-Million Dollar Medical Malpractice Case That Could Lead to the End of So-Called 'Gender Affirming Care'

Routh did not shoot at Trump, but was spotted hiding in the trees with a weapon as Trump was playing golf.

Routh had attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen after a jury found him guilty.

Routh had told the jury at his trial he was only guilty of “caring too much,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

“To merely have a weapon in the presence of another is not intent,” Routh said.

After his conviction, Routh asked  Cannon to be sentenced to “a state that has assisted suicide, since I am a constant failure.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Details Mysterious Sighting Shortly Before Disappearance
House Oversight Committee Sends Demand to Ilhan Omar's Husband
Maryland Man Charged with Attempting to Murder Trump Administration Official
Watch: US Skier Lindsey Vonn Takes to the Olympic Slopes a Week After Tearing Her ACL
Self-Proclaimed Antifa Terrorist Arrested in Minneapolis
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation