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President Donald Trump announced Friday that left-wing media outlets such as CNN and MS Now would be banned from the White House for their deceptive news coverage.
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President Donald Trump announced Friday that left-wing media outlets such as CNN and MS Now would be banned from the White House for their deceptive news coverage. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Bans 'FAKE NEWS' CNN, MS NOW, Politico from White House

 By Michael Austin  September 18, 2026 at 12:47pm
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President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would immediately ban CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House.

Trump accused the left-wing outlets of repeatedly reporting falsehoods, vowing that more news outlets would also be banned.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that “Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America.”

Trump revealed that “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” implying that other establishment outlets would also lose their White House access.

He signed the post with, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Prominent conservative journalist Nick Sortor commented on the move shortly after the announcement.

“This was LONG overdue. Kaitlan Collins in particular is EXTREMELY rude and REGULARLY interrupts President Trump in the Oval Office I’ve been calling for her in particular to be banned from the Oval Office for WELL over a year now,” Sortor wrote.

Trump has made similar decisions during his second administration, although the outright ban of CNN, MSNOW, and Politico appears to be the most extensive.

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When the Associated Press declined to use the term “Gulf of America” following an executive order that renamed the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico, their reporters and photographers were banned from the Oval Office and Air Force One.

They were able to continue accessing White House briefings.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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