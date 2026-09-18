President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would immediately ban CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House.

Trump accused the left-wing outlets of repeatedly reporting falsehoods, vowing that more news outlets would also be banned.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that “Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America.”

Trump revealed that “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” implying that other establishment outlets would also lose their White House access.

He signed the post with, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Prominent conservative journalist Nick Sortor commented on the move shortly after the announcement.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has officially BANNED CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House for reporting fake news — effective IMMEDIATELY This was LONG overdue. Kaitlan Collins in particular is EXTREMELY rude and REGULARLY interrupts President Trump in the Oval Office… pic.twitter.com/SKJ6uAXQmr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

“This was LONG overdue. Kaitlan Collins in particular is EXTREMELY rude and REGULARLY interrupts President Trump in the Oval Office I’ve been calling for her in particular to be banned from the Oval Office for WELL over a year now,” Sortor wrote.

Trump has made similar decisions during his second administration, although the outright ban of CNN, MSNOW, and Politico appears to be the most extensive.

When the Associated Press declined to use the term “Gulf of America” following an executive order that renamed the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico, their reporters and photographers were banned from the Oval Office and Air Force One.

They were able to continue accessing White House briefings.

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