Breaking: Trump Bans South Africa from G20 Summit Over Refusing to Acknowledge 'Killing' of 'White People'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Africa will not receive an invitation to next year’s G20 summit, which will be held in Florida, until it acknowledges certain human rights abuses against white individuals.

This news comes after U.S. leaders boycotted this year’s G20 gathering in South Africa, which Trump referenced in a Truth Social post.

“The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers,” the commander in chief wrote. “To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.

“Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide,” he continued. “That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business! At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year.”

Trump added, “South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Back in February the White House published a fact sheet on its official website, outlining the human rights abuses occurring in South Africa.

“As encapsulated in its recent land confiscation act to seize disfavored citizens’ property without compensation, the government of South Africa blatantly discriminates against ethnic minority descendants of settler groups,” the sheet read.

The White House accused the nation of “championing terrorism and autocratic regimes abroad,” while committing “similar human rights violations at home.”

“The recent Expropriation Act enables the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority descendants of settler groups’ agricultural property without compensation,” the fact sheet explained. “The Expropriation Act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”

It also pointed out how the South African government disbanded volunteer forces that were defending rural farmers and turned “a blind eye to the ensuing farm attacks.”

Trump was quoted in the fact sheet as saying, “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people very badly … I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!”

