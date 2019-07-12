SECTIONS
Breaking: Trump Confirms Epstein Rumor from Mar-a-Lago Member: ‘That Was Many, Many Years Ago’ When ‘I Threw Him Out’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 12, 2019 at 8:30am
President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he threw convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, years ago.

“I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump told reporters from the South Lawn of the White House, according to CNN.

“Jeffrey Epstein was not somebody that I respected. I threw him out,” Trump added. “In fact I think the great James Patterson, who’s a member of Mar-a-Lago, made a statement yesterday, that many years ago I threw him out. I’m not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump may have been referring to a statement Tuesday from Patterson, author of a book about Epstein called “Filthy Rich: The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein.”

“It’s horrifying … these are girls, allegedly hundreds of girls,” Patterson told Fox News‘ “The Daily Briefing” during a discussion about the newly filed sex-trafficking charges against Epstein.

“There were some complaints about Epstein at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “I spoke to the head of the spa there. I said, ‘Did you ever meet Epstein?’ She said, ‘Oh yes. … He was inappropriate with some of the younger women there.'”

“She said she went to Trump and he threw him out of the club,” Patterson added.

Trump confirmed much of this on Friday.

Is the establishment media unfairly trying to tie Trump to Epstein?

“I didn’t want anything to do with him. That was many, many years ago. It shows you one thing — that I have good taste,” he said.

Trump also encouraged journalists to look into who traveled to Epstein’s infamous private island, where he’s been accused of throwing parties and engaging in sexual relations with underage girls, as Mediaite noted.

“Now, other people, they went all over with him, they went to his island and all over the place,” Trump said.

“He was very well known in palm — his island, whatever his island was, wherever it is, I was never there. Find out the people that went to the island,” he added.

While the establishment media has attempted to tie Trump to Epstein, the president has made it clear he was not a fan of the wealthy businessman, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “I had a falling out a long time ago, I’d say maybe 15 years.”

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

Submit a Correction





Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
